Willis C. Lee Purchases 14,850 Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) COO Willis C. Lee purchased 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $16,335.00.
Shares of EMMA stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile
