Willis C. Lee Purchases 14,850 Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) COO Willis C. Lee purchased 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $16,335.00.

Shares of EMMA stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

