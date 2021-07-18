Wing Price Tops $16.68 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Wing has a total market cap of $29.55 million and $22.78 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $16.68 or 0.00051732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00106411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00145870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,325.17 or 1.00266252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,896,474 coins and its circulating supply is 1,771,474 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

