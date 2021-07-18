WINkLink (WIN) Market Cap Reaches $243.75 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $243.75 million and $36.82 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00040266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00105433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00147553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,724.47 or 0.99995678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

