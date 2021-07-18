WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WETF. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

WETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 1,531,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

