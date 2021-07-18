Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,769 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $44,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $211,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,629. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

