World Wrestling Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,994 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,508% compared to the typical volume of 124 put options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,075,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,957,000 after acquiring an additional 659,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,497,000 after acquiring an additional 840,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,795,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,432,000 after acquiring an additional 182,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 654,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,414,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.50. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

