Wownero One Day Volume Reaches $30,673.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and $30,673.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wownero has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001853 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00040047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00049641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.