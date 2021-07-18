WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $39.75 Average PT from Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

WW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get WW International alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at $717,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,224. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 36.4% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 627,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WW International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 67,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WW International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of WW International by 100.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 200,972 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of WW International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.23. 578,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. Analysts forecast that WW International will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.