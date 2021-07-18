X Cycle L.P. Tcv Buys 16,492 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 16,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,632,378.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $76.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.23. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after buying an additional 601,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 107,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at $5,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

