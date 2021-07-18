Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 137,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $2.12 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $40.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 52.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

