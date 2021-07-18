Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III Sells 52,094 Shares

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 52,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $3,660,645.38.

XEL stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.05. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

