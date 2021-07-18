Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.86.

XHR opened at $17.78 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Taylor C. Kessel sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Insiders have sold a total of 70,379 shares of company stock worth $1,559,030 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 126,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $940,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.