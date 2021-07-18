XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a c rating to an a- rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPEL has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 98.75 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,334,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,562,411.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $680,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,122 shares of company stock worth $21,031,584 in the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in XPEL by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

