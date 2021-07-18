Yakob Liawatidewi Sells 31,524 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $630,795.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yakob Liawatidewi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $190,600.00.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $20.06 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.83.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

