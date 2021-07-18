Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives C$8.78 Average PT from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.66.

YRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.82. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.06 and a 12 month high of C$9.29. The stock has a market cap of C$5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.3627325 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.