Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the June 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of -77.82 and a current ratio of 0.59. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $15.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yanzhou Coal Mining will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.9337 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Yanzhou Coal Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

