Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.62

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 20324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on YSG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.65.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the period. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

