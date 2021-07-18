YENTEN (YTN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $70.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, YENTEN has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $102,106.36 and approximately $70.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,637.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,905.54 or 0.06023017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.41 or 0.01388889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.23 or 0.00376852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00132449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.53 or 0.00633839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00392093 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00297279 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

