Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 549,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Yiren Digital by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.70. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $167.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.