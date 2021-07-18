Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

NYSE YUM traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.85. 1,055,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.13. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $122.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,914 shares of company stock worth $7,577,087 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

