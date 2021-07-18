Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Post $1.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Avis Budget Group reported earnings of ($5.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $71.29 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.28.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Veresh Sita acquired 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $149,965.00. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,472,000 after acquiring an additional 382,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.