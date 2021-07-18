Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post sales of $464.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $468.75 million and the lowest is $459.10 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $428.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.31. 265,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,964. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.26. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

