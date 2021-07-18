Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Announce $2.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $11.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.18.

ICLR stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.29. The stock had a trading volume of 721,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $234.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

