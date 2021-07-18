Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.47. The Macerich reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Macerich stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $16.78. 3,530,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957,473. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

