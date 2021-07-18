Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.53. 1,224,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,008. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.70. Workday has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 331,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $75,010,005.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 767,025 shares of company stock valued at $177,065,240. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.