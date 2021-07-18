Zacks: Analysts Expect American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $1.64 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will report $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. American Financial Group posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

AFG traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after buying an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,367,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

