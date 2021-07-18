Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.64. Nordstrom posted earnings of ($1.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $32.70. 2,754,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.76.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

