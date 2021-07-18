Zacks: Analysts Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.99. 1,089,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after acquiring an additional 139,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,581,000 after acquiring an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.