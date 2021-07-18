Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $738.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report sales of $738.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $696.21 million to $791.20 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 148.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Truist raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $813,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.81. 1,671,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.