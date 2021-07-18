Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the lowest is ($0.74). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 218.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $137,340.00. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $134,170.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $134,170.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,485 shares of company stock worth $5,674,619. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $39.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

