Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post $2.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.47 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.20. The company had a trading volume of 945,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after buying an additional 325,431 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after buying an additional 229,348 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after buying an additional 199,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

