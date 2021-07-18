Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after buying an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 40,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOPE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.19. 871,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.65. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

