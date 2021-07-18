Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MANH. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

In other Manhattan Associates news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 28,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $96,573.96. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $310,955.20. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,825,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,872,000 after buying an additional 88,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after buying an additional 250,479 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,075,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $139.80. 236,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,474. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.43. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $149.64.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

