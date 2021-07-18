Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

PSTL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. 84,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $258,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

