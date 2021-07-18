Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.33 billion and the lowest is $2.53 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $13.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $15.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $16.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Shares of TRGP traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

