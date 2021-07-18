Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anixa Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

ANIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, Director Emily Gottschalk purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $86,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,300 shares of company stock worth $151,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth $61,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANIX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.98. 289,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,455. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.39. Anixa Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

