Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Banc of California reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BANC shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of BANC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.20. 182,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,527. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $820.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 5,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,667.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 3,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 in the last three months. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 151.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Banc of California by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after purchasing an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

