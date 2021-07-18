Zacks: Brokerages Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to Announce $2.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $2.49. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $9.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.79 to $11.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

Shares of CRL traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.49. 238,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,866. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $192.13 and a 52 week high of $386.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,768 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,230. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

