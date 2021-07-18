Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.27 and the lowest is $3.20. Lennar posted earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $13.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $13.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $15.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $95.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Lennar has a 1 year low of $67.37 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

