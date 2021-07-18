Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. Mimecast reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

MIME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,449,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 905,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500,688.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,319.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,276,000 after buying an additional 513,322 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 156,369 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,197,000 after acquiring an additional 383,388 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after purchasing an additional 91,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

MIME opened at $54.12 on Thursday. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

