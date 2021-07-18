Zacks: Brokerages Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.27. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

In other news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,000,473.12. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 355,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,804,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,968,000 after buying an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTX stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.15. 83,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

