Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,505,000 after buying an additional 132,422 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $713.80 million, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.