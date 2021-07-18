Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Trevena posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trevena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.31.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 285,439 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 71,161 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

