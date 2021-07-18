Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ALRN opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 345,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 746.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 129,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 101,131 shares in the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

