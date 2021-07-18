Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) to Sell

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

GLP stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.44. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 9,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,761.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at $862,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 115,273 shares of company stock worth $3,075,128 over the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth $64,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

