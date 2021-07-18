Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.98.

JMPLY opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.11. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $2.7734 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

