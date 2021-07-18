Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SZGPY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

