Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

WETF has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.28.

WETF opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $912.50 million, a P/E ratio of -55.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.51. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

