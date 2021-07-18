Zacks Investment Research Lowers Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $43.92 on Thursday. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,224 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Essent Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,606,000 after buying an additional 357,972 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,550,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Essent Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,412,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,570,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Essent Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,320,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,234,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

