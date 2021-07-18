Zacks Investment Research Lowers LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

NYSE:LXU opened at $5.10 on Thursday. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.67% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.15 million. Research analysts expect that LSB Industries will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in LSB Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LSB Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in LSB Industries by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

